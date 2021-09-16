On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 12, Texas 1

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 11:52 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 12 15 12 8 10
Altuve 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .279
b-Díaz ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 4 1 1 .298
Alvarez dh 5 0 1 1 1 2 .280
Gurriel 1b 6 2 2 1 0 1 .315
Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297
McCormick lf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Correa ss 4 2 2 3 1 1 .280
Siri cf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .438
Meyers lf-cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .284
Maldonado c 1 2 0 0 2 0 .170
a-Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 4 6
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .156
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Peters rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .239
Culberson 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Pozo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Holt dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Hernandez 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Houston 000 702 030_12 15 0
Texas 000 001 000_1 6 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Altuve in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 10, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (33), Alvarez (31), Altuve (27), Meyers (7), Díaz (18), Peters (5). HR_Correa (23), off Otto; McCormick (12), off Allard. RBIs_Correa 3 (81), Bregman 4 (51), Alvarez (96), Gurriel (76), McCormick 2 (46), Meyers (23), Calhoun (20). SB_Meyers (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Meyers, Tucker, Correa, Stubbs 2, Gurriel); Texas 4 (Holt, Peters, Solak, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Houston 6 for 13; Texas 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Tucker, Pozo.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Hernandez, Lowe).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 11-7 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 2 87 3.37
Y.García 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.94
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.23
James 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 9.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, L, 0-2 3 1-3 7 7 7 4 3 69 9.37
Santana 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.36
Allard 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 4 84 5.23
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.36
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 2-1, Santana 2-1, Martin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:28. A_19,121 (40,300).

