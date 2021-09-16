Houston 12, Texas 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|15
|12
|8
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|b-Díaz ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.298
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|McCormick lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.280
|Siri cf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.438
|Meyers lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.284
|Maldonado c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.170
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Peters rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Culberson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Pozo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Holt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Hernandez 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Houston
|000
|702
|030_12
|15
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Altuve in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 10, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (33), Alvarez (31), Altuve (27), Meyers (7), Díaz (18), Peters (5). HR_Correa (23), off Otto; McCormick (12), off Allard. RBIs_Correa 3 (81), Bregman 4 (51), Alvarez (96), Gurriel (76), McCormick 2 (46), Meyers (23), Calhoun (20). SB_Meyers (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Meyers, Tucker, Correa, Stubbs 2, Gurriel); Texas 4 (Holt, Peters, Solak, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Houston 6 for 13; Texas 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Tucker, Pozo.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Hernandez, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 11-7
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|87
|3.37
|Y.García
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.94
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.23
|James
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|4
|3
|69
|9.37
|Santana
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.36
|Allard
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|84
|5.23
|Martin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.36
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Y.García 2-1, Santana 2-1, Martin 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:28. A_19,121 (40,300).
