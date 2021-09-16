On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Houston 12, Texas 1

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 11:52 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 15 12 Totals 31 1 6 1
Altuve 2b 3 2 1 0 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0
Díaz ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 5 1 2 4 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 5 0 1 1 Peters rf 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 6 2 2 1 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 1
Tucker rf 4 1 2 0 Solak 2b 1 0 0 0
McCormick lf 1 1 1 2 Culberson 3b 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 2 2 3 Pozo c 4 0 1 0
Siri cf-rf 5 0 2 0 Holt dh 4 0 1 0
Meyers lf-cf 4 1 1 1 Hernandez 3b-2b 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 1 2 0 0
Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 702 030 12
Texas 000 001 000 1

DP_Houston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 10, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (33), Alvarez (31), Altuve (27), Meyers (7), Díaz (18), Peters (5). HR_Correa (23), McCormick (12). SB_Meyers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia W,11-7 5 1-3 5 1 1 3 2
Y.García 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 0
James 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Otto L,0-2 3 1-3 7 7 7 4 3
Santana 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Allard 3 2-3 6 5 5 4 4
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:28. A_19,121 (40,300).

Sports News

