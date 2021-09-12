Trending:
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 31 3 8 3
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 4 1
Rengifo ss 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 1 1 2
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Mayfield 3b 3 0 0 0 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 3 0 0 0
Lagares rf 2 1 1 1 Meyers cf 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 010 000 1
Houston 100 020 00x 3

DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 9. HR_Lagares (6), Tucker (25). SB_Marsh (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria 4 4 1 1 4 6
Quijada L,0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2
Herget 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,12-4 6 3 1 1 2 7
Stanek H,19 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman H,10 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pressly S,24-26 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:19. A_28,763 (41,168).

