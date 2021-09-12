Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|100
|020
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 9. HR_Lagares (6), Tucker (25). SB_Marsh (4).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barria
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Quijada L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Herget
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,12-4
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Stanek H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly S,24-26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:19. A_28,763 (41,168).
