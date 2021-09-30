Trending:
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:26 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 2 6
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .243
Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
1-Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
a-Y.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Zunino c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .213
2-Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 3 1 6
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
3-McCormick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .316
Tucker rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .291
Correa ss 3 1 1 3 0 1 .277
Brantley dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Meyers cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .173
Tampa Bay 000 002 000_2 4 0
Houston 000 300 00x_3 7 1

a-grounded out for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 7th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 8th. 3-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Altuve (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (37). HR_Lowe (36), off McCullers Jr.; Correa (25), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe 2 (92), Correa 3 (91). CS_Kiermaier (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Y.Díaz); Houston 2 (Meyers, Alvarez). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Altuve, Bregman. GIDP_Cruz.

DP_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado; Gurriel, Altuve).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.57
Yarbrough, L, 9-7 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 3 75 5.11
Fairbanks 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.67
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.29
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.22
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 13-5 6 3 2 2 1 4 98 3.16
Stanek, H, 20 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.48
Graveman, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.64
Pressly, S, 26-28 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.29

HBP_Graveman (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:00. A_31,608 (41,168).

