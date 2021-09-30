Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|1-Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Y.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|2-Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|1
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|3-McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000_2
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|300
|00x_3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Phillips in the 9th.
1-ran for Meadows in the 7th. 2-ran for Zunino in the 8th. 3-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Altuve (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (37). HR_Lowe (36), off McCullers Jr.; Correa (25), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe 2 (92), Correa 3 (91). CS_Kiermaier (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Y.Díaz); Houston 2 (Meyers, Alvarez). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Altuve, Bregman. GIDP_Cruz.
DP_Houston 2 (Maldonado, Correa, Maldonado; Gurriel, Altuve).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.57
|Yarbrough, L, 9-7
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|75
|5.11
|Fairbanks
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.67
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.29
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.22
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 13-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|98
|3.16
|Stanek, H, 20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.48
|Graveman, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.64
|Pressly, S, 26-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.29
HBP_Graveman (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:00. A_31,608 (41,168).
