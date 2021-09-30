Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Houston
|000
|300
|00x
|—
|3
E_Altuve (9). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (37). HR_Lowe (36), Correa (25).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McHugh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yarbrough L,9-7
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Fairbanks
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wisler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,13-5
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Stanek H,20
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,26-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Graveman (Zunino).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:00. A_31,608 (41,168).
