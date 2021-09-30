Trending:
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
Lowe 2b 3 1 1 2 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Arozarena rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 McCormick pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Phillips pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 1 0
Y.Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 3
Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 3 0 1 0
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Meyers cf 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 2 1 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0
Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0
Mejía c 0 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 002 000 2
Houston 000 300 00x 3

E_Altuve (9). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Houston 5. 2B_Tucker (37). HR_Lowe (36), Correa (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 0
Yarbrough L,9-7 4 2-3 4 3 3 1 3
Fairbanks 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wisler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Houston
McCullers Jr. W,13-5 6 3 2 2 1 4
Stanek H,20 1 1 0 0 0 1
Graveman H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,26-28 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Graveman (Zunino).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:00. A_31,608 (41,168).

Sports News

