Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

|Jacksonville
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Houston
|14
|13
|7
|3
|—
|37
First Quarter
Hou_Ingram 1 run (Slye kick), 6:43.
Hou_Da.Johnson 7 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 2:30.
Second Quarter
Jac_Manhertz 22 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), 12:25.
Hou_FG Slye 40, 8:11.
Hou_FG Slye 25, 1:02.
Hou_Amendola 8 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Hou_Lindsay 5 run (Slye kick), 3:50.
Jac_Chark 41 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_FG Slye 25, 11:59.
Jac_Jones 4 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), :13.
|
|Jac
|Hou
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|395
|449
|Rushes-yards
|16-76
|41-160
|Passing
|319
|289
|Punt Returns
|2-1
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-51-3
|21-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-13
|1-2
|Punts
|6-49.5
|6-44.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-82
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|27:41
|32:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Hyde 9-44, J.Robinson 5-25, Shenault 1-9, Lawrence 1-(minus 2). Houston, Ingram 26-85, T.Taylor 4-40, Lindsay 8-25, D.Johnson 3-10.
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 28-51-3-332. Houston, T.Taylor 21-33-0-291.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 7-50, O’Shaughnessy 6-48, Jones 5-77, Chark 3-86, J.Robinson 3-29, Hyde 2-14, Manhertz 1-22, T.Johnson 1-6. Houston, Cooks 5-132, Amendola 5-34, Brown 4-67, D.Johnson 3-18, Conley 2-27, N.Collins 1-7, Burkhead 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 55.
