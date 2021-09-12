On Air: Federal News Network program
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:37 pm
< a min read
      
Jacksonville 0 7 7 7 21
Houston 14 13 7 3 37

First Quarter

Hou_Ingram 1 run (Slye kick), 6:43.

Hou_Da.Johnson 7 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), 2:30.

Second Quarter

Jac_Manhertz 22 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), 12:25.

Hou_FG Slye 40, 8:11.

Hou_FG Slye 25, 1:02.

Hou_Amendola 8 pass from T.Taylor (Slye kick), :12.

Third Quarter

Hou_Lindsay 5 run (Slye kick), 3:50.

Jac_Chark 41 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Slye 25, 11:59.

Jac_Jones 4 pass from Lawrence (Lambo kick), :13.

___

Jac Hou
First downs 20 22
Total Net Yards 395 449
Rushes-yards 16-76 41-160
Passing 319 289
Punt Returns 2-1 3-17
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-40
Comp-Att-Int 28-51-3 21-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-13 1-2
Punts 6-49.5 6-44.333
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-82 5-50
Time of Possession 27:41 32:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Hyde 9-44, J.Robinson 5-25, Shenault 1-9, Lawrence 1-(minus 2). Houston, Ingram 26-85, T.Taylor 4-40, Lindsay 8-25, D.Johnson 3-10.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 28-51-3-332. Houston, T.Taylor 21-33-0-291.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Shenault 7-50, O’Shaughnessy 6-48, Jones 5-77, Chark 3-86, J.Robinson 3-29, Hyde 2-14, Manhertz 1-22, T.Johnson 1-6. Houston, Cooks 5-132, Amendola 5-34, Brown 4-67, D.Johnson 3-18, Conley 2-27, N.Collins 1-7, Burkhead 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Lambo 55.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

