Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 4 5 4
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Y.Díaz 3b 3 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Siri pr 0 1 0 0
Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0
Margot lf 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
Arozarena rf 4 1 1 1 A.Díaz lf 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 McCormick cf 3 0 0 1
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Castro ph 0 0 0 1
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 200 000 001 3
Houston 000 001 012 4

E_Altuve (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), Arozarena (20), Bregman (12), Altuve (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 0 0 0 2 6
Kittredge H,7 1 2 1 1 0 1
Robertson BS,0-2 2 2 1 1 0 2
Fleming L,10-7 H,2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Chargois BS,0-5 0 0 0 0 2 0
Houston
Urquidy 5 4 2 2 1 6
García 1 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0
Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Maton W,5-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_32,297 (41,168).

