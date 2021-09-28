Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Y.Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Margot lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|001
|012
|—
|4
E_Altuve (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), Arozarena (20), Bregman (12), Altuve (31).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Kittredge H,7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Robertson BS,0-2
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fleming L,10-7 H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chargois BS,0-5
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Maton W,5-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T_2:59. A_32,297 (41,168).
