Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 31 4 5 4 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 Y.Díaz 3b 3 1 1 2 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Siri pr 0 1 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 Margot lf 0 0 0 0 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Arozarena rf 4 1 1 1 A.Díaz lf 3 0 0 0 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 McCormick cf 3 0 0 1 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Castro ph 0 0 0 1 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 200 000 001 — 3 Houston 000 001 012 — 4

E_Altuve (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Houston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), Arozarena (20), Bregman (12), Altuve (31).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 0 0 0 2 6 Kittredge H,7 1 2 1 1 0 1 Robertson BS,0-2 2 2 1 1 0 2 Fleming L,10-7 H,2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Chargois BS,0-5 0 0 0 0 2 0

Houston Urquidy 5 4 2 2 1 6 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Maton W,5-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_32,297 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.