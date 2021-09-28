Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 3 12 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .241 Y.Díaz 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .258 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .284 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Margot lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Arozarena rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .272 Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 4 5 9 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .276 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 1-Siri pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .310 Correa ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .277 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 A.Díaz lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264 McCormick cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .255 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 a-Castro ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .209

Tampa Bay 200 000 001_3 6 0 Houston 000 001 012_4 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Altuve (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), off Urquidy; Arozarena (20), off Maton; Bregman (12), off Kittredge; Altuve (31), off Robertson. RBIs_Y.Díaz 2 (64), Arozarena (69), Bregman (54), Altuve (82), McCormick (49), Castro (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Y.Díaz 2, Kiermaier); Houston 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Correa, Tucker. GIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 5 0 0 0 2 6 61 5.26 Kittredge, H, 7 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 1.66 Robertson, BS, 0-2 2 2 1 1 0 2 33 4.91 Fleming, L, 10-7, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 4 5.10 Chargois, BS, 0-5 0 0 0 0 2 0 18 2.56

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 5 4 2 2 1 6 91 3.56 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.85 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.00 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 4.88 Maton, W, 5-0 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 23 4.82

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 3-2, Maton 1-0. IBB_off Fleming (A.Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T_2:59. A_32,297 (41,168).

