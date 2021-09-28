Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|12
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Y.Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Margot lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.272
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|1-Siri pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Castro ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.209
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|001_3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|012_4
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E_Altuve (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Houston 7. 2B_Lowe (30), Choi (13). HR_Y.Díaz (13), off Urquidy; Arozarena (20), off Maton; Bregman (12), off Kittredge; Altuve (31), off Robertson. RBIs_Y.Díaz 2 (64), Arozarena (69), Bregman (54), Altuve (82), McCormick (49), Castro (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Y.Díaz 2, Kiermaier); Houston 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Correa, Tucker. GIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|61
|5.26
|Kittredge, H, 7
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.66
|Robertson, BS, 0-2
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|4.91
|Fleming, L, 10-7, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5.10
|Chargois, BS, 0-5
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|2.56
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|91
|3.56
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.85
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.00
|Raley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.88
|Maton, W, 5-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.82
Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Chargois 3-2, Maton 1-0. IBB_off Fleming (A.Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T_2:59. A_32,297 (41,168).
