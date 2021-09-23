Trending:
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 2:22 am
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 46 9 12 9 Totals 39 5 9 5
Altuve 2b 5 2 1 2 Marsh cf 5 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 Mayfield 3b 6 0 1 3
Alvarez lf 4 2 3 3 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0
Siri rf 0 0 0 0 Gosselin lf 5 1 2 0
Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 0
Gurriel 1b 6 0 2 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Tucker dh 4 0 1 0 Fletcher ph 1 0 0 0
Correa ss 6 0 0 0 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0
Castro c 5 1 1 1 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez pr 0 1 0 0 Lagares ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 5 1 2 1
McCormick rf-lf 5 1 3 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1
Meyers cf 5 1 1 1
Houston 200 010 020 004 9
Los Angeles 000 000 500 000 5

DP_Houston 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), Castro (5). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). SF_Bregman (4). S_Wong (4), Lagares (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 6 3 0 0 3 1
Maton H,5 1-3 3 5 5 1 0
Graveman BS,10-14 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
García W,1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
James 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Junk 4 4 3 3 1 1
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 0
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cishek BS,0-4 1 2 2 2 1 0
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wantz 2 0 0 0 1 2
Selman L,0-1 2-3 4 4 3 1 1
Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Junk pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).

