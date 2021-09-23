Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 46 9 12 9 Totals 39 5 9 5 Altuve 2b 5 2 1 2 Marsh cf 5 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 Mayfield 3b 6 0 1 3 Alvarez lf 4 2 3 3 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 Siri rf 0 0 0 0 Gosselin lf 5 1 2 0 Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 6 0 2 1 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Tucker dh 4 0 1 0 Fletcher ph 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 6 0 0 0 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 Castro c 5 1 1 1 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez pr 0 1 0 0 Lagares ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 Rengifo ss 5 1 2 1 McCormick rf-lf 5 1 3 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 Meyers cf 5 1 1 1

Houston 200 010 020 004 — 9 Los Angeles 000 000 500 000 — 5

DP_Houston 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), Castro (5). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). SF_Bregman (4). S_Wong (4), Lagares (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia 6 3 0 0 3 1 Maton H,5 1-3 3 5 5 1 0 Graveman BS,10-14 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 García W,1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 James 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Junk 4 4 3 3 1 1 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 0 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cishek BS,0-4 1 2 2 2 1 0 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wantz 2 0 0 0 1 2 Selman L,0-1 2-3 4 4 3 1 1 Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Junk pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).

