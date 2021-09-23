Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|46
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Mayfield 3b
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siri rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fletcher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lagares ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McCormick rf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|200
|010
|020
|004
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|500
|000
|—
|5
DP_Houston 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), Castro (5). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). SF_Bregman (4). S_Wong (4), Lagares (3).
|Houston
|Garcia
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Maton H,5
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Graveman BS,10-14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García W,1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Junk
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek BS,0-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wantz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Selman L,0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Marte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Junk pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).
