Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 2:24 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 46 9 12 9 4 7
Altuve 2b 5 2 1 2 1 0 .279
Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .287
Alvarez lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .282
Siri rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
b-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Gurriel 1b 6 0 2 1 0 0 .319
Tucker dh 4 0 1 0 2 0 .295
Correa ss 6 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Castro c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200
1-Gonzalez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177
McCormick rf-lf-rf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .259
Meyers cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .264
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 9 5 6 6
Marsh cf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Mayfield 3b 6 0 1 3 0 1 .204
Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 4 1 .256
Gosselin lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269
Walsh 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
c-Fletcher ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
a-Lagares ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Rengifo ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .199
Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .169
Houston 200 010 020 004_9 12 0
Los Angeles 000 000 500 000_5 9 0

a-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. b-struck out for Siri in the 10th. c-flied out for Stassi in the 10th.

1-ran for Castro in the 12th.

LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), off Junk; Castro (5), off Junk. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (101), Castro (15), Gurriel (77), Meyers (25), Altuve 2 (80), Bregman (52), Rengifo (14), Wong (6), Mayfield 3 (32). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). CS_Ohtani (10). SF_Bregman. S_Wong, Lagares.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Díaz, Castro, Correa); Los Angeles 5 (Mayfield 2, Gosselin, Fletcher 2, Wong, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 5 for 12; Los Angeles 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Altuve, Mayfield.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; McCormick, Castro, McCormick); Los Angeles 1 (Mayfield, Wong, Walsh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 6 3 0 0 3 1 79 3.23
Maton, H, 5 1-3 3 5 5 1 0 16 4.81
Graveman, BS, 10-14 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 1.71
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.63
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.19
Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 3.10
García, W, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.34
James 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.40
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junk 4 4 3 3 1 1 58 3.75
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.97
Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.71
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45
Cishek, BS, 0-4 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.20
Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.59
Wantz 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 5.70
Selman, L, 0-1 2-3 4 4 3 1 1 29 7.90
Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 3-3, García 3-0, Mayers 1-0, Marte 2-0. IBB_off Graveman (Ohtani), off Taylor (Ohtani), off Wantz (Tucker). HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).

Sports News

