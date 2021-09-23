Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|9
|12
|9
|4
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Siri rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Tucker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Correa ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Castro c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|1-Gonzalez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|McCormick rf-lf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|6
|6
|
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Mayfield 3b
|6
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.204
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|.256
|Gosselin lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Fletcher ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Lagares ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Rengifo ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.169
|Houston
|200
|010
|020
|004_9
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|500
|000_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. b-struck out for Siri in the 10th. c-flied out for Stassi in the 10th.
1-ran for Castro in the 12th.
LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), off Junk; Castro (5), off Junk. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (101), Castro (15), Gurriel (77), Meyers (25), Altuve 2 (80), Bregman (52), Rengifo (14), Wong (6), Mayfield 3 (32). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). CS_Ohtani (10). SF_Bregman. S_Wong, Lagares.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Díaz, Castro, Correa); Los Angeles 5 (Mayfield 2, Gosselin, Fletcher 2, Wong, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 5 for 12; Los Angeles 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Altuve, Mayfield.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; McCormick, Castro, McCormick); Los Angeles 1 (Mayfield, Wong, Walsh).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|79
|3.23
|Maton, H, 5
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|16
|4.81
|Graveman, BS, 10-14
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.71
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.63
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.19
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.10
|García, W, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.34
|James
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.40
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junk
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|58
|3.75
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.97
|Quijada
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.71
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.45
|Cishek, BS, 0-4
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.20
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.59
|Wantz
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|5.70
|Selman, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|29
|7.90
|Marte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 3-3, García 3-0, Mayers 1-0, Marte 2-0. IBB_off Graveman (Ohtani), off Taylor (Ohtani), off Wantz (Tucker). HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).
