Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 46 9 12 9 4 7 Altuve 2b 5 2 1 2 1 0 .279 Bregman 3b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .287 Alvarez lf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .282 Siri rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 b-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Gurriel 1b 6 0 2 1 0 0 .319 Tucker dh 4 0 1 0 2 0 .295 Correa ss 6 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Castro c 5 1 1 1 0 2 .200 1-Gonzalez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 McCormick rf-lf-rf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .259 Meyers cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .264

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 6 6 Marsh cf 5 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Mayfield 3b 6 0 1 3 0 1 .204 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 4 1 .256 Gosselin lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 c-Fletcher ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Lagares ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Rengifo ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .199 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .169

Houston 200 010 020 004_9 12 0 Los Angeles 000 000 500 000_5 9 0

a-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. b-struck out for Siri in the 10th. c-flied out for Stassi in the 10th.

1-ran for Castro in the 12th.

LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Alvarez (33), Altuve (29), Walsh (30), Mayfield (13). HR_Alvarez (32), off Junk; Castro (5), off Junk. RBIs_Alvarez 3 (101), Castro (15), Gurriel (77), Meyers (25), Altuve 2 (80), Bregman (52), Rengifo (14), Wong (6), Mayfield 3 (32). SB_Altuve (5), Marsh (5). CS_Ohtani (10). SF_Bregman. S_Wong, Lagares.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Díaz, Castro, Correa); Los Angeles 5 (Mayfield 2, Gosselin, Fletcher 2, Wong, Ohtani). RISP_Houston 5 for 12; Los Angeles 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Altuve, Mayfield.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; McCormick, Castro, McCormick); Los Angeles 1 (Mayfield, Wong, Walsh).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 6 3 0 0 3 1 79 3.23 Maton, H, 5 1-3 3 5 5 1 0 16 4.81 Graveman, BS, 10-14 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 1.71 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.63 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.19 Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 3.10 García, W, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.34 James 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.40

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junk 4 4 3 3 1 1 58 3.75 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.97 Quijada 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.71 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45 Cishek, BS, 0-4 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.20 Iglesias 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.59 Wantz 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 5.70 Selman, L, 0-1 2-3 4 4 3 1 1 29 7.90 Marte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 3-3, García 3-0, Mayers 1-0, Marte 2-0. IBB_off Graveman (Ohtani), off Taylor (Ohtani), off Wantz (Tucker). HBP_Maton (Stassi). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_4:18. A_14,863 (45,517).

