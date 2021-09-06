IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 5

1. Pato O’Ward, 435.

2. Alex Palou, 425.

3. Josef Newgarden, 413.

4. Scott Dixon, 392.

5. Marcus Ericsson, 375.

6. Colton Herta, 324.

7. Simon Pagenaud, 320.

8. Graham Rahal, 319.

9. Will Power, 315.

10. Takuma Sato, 279.

11. Rinus Veekay, 278.

12. Alexander Rossi, 259.

13. Scott McLaughlin, 245.

14. Jack Harvey, 233.

15. Romain Grosjean, 222.

16. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 215.

17. Sebastien Bourdais, 206.

18. Conor Daly, 198.

19. James Hinchcliffe, 189.

20. Ed Jones, 175.

21. Felix Rosenqvist, 149.

22. Santino Ferrucci, 146.

23. Helio Castroneves, 134.

24. Dalton Kellett, 125.

25. Ed Carpenter, 107.

26. Max Chilton, 99.

27. Tony Kanaan, 96.

28. Jimmie Johnson, 72.

29. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.

30. Sage Karam, 53.

31. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.

32. JR Hildebrand, 30.

33. Cody Ware, 26.

34. Oliver Askew, 24.

35. Marco Andretti, 22.

36. Christian Lundgaard, 19.

37. Ryan Norman, 10.

38. Stefan Wilson, 10.

39. Simona de Silvestro, 10.

40. Charlie Kimball, 8.

41. Kevin Magnussen, 7.

42. RC Enerson, 5.

