On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 12

1. Alex Palou, 477.

2. Pato O’Ward, 452.

3. Josef Newgarden, 443.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

4. Scott Dixon, 428.

5. Marcus Ericsson, 402.

6. Colton Herta, 348.

7. Graham Rahal, 342.

8. Will Power, 332.

9. Simon Pagenaud, 329.

10. Alexander Rossi, 299.

11. Takuma Sato, 297.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Rinus Veekay, 291.

13. Scott McLaughlin, 268.

14. Jack Harvey, 266.

15. Romain Grosjean, 230.

16. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 230.

17. Sebastien Bourdais, 218.

18. Conor Daly, 212.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Ed Jones, 195.

20. James Hinchcliffe, 194.

21. Felix Rosenqvist, 177.

22. Santino Ferrucci, 146.

23. Helio Castroneves, 141.

24. Dalton Kellett, 130.

25. Max Chilton, 110.

26. Ed Carpenter, 107.

27. Tony Kanaan, 96.

28. Jimmie Johnson, 82.

29. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.

30. Sage Karam, 53.

31. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.

32. JR Hildebrand, 30.

33. Oliver Askew, 30.

34. Cody Ware, 26.

35. Marco Andretti, 22.

36. Christian Lundgaard, 19.

37. Ryan Norman, 10.

38. Stefan Wilson, 10.

39. Simona de Silvestro, 10.

40. Charlie Kimball, 8.

41. Kevin Magnussen, 7.

42. RC Enerson, 5.

43. Callum, 5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes