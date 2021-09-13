IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Sept. 12
1. Alex Palou, 477.
2. Pato O’Ward, 452.
3. Josef Newgarden, 443.
4. Scott Dixon, 428.
5. Marcus Ericsson, 402.
6. Colton Herta, 348.
7. Graham Rahal, 342.
8. Will Power, 332.
9. Simon Pagenaud, 329.
10. Alexander Rossi, 299.
11. Takuma Sato, 297.
12. Rinus Veekay, 291.
13. Scott McLaughlin, 268.
14. Jack Harvey, 266.
15. Romain Grosjean, 230.
16. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 230.
17. Sebastien Bourdais, 218.
18. Conor Daly, 212.
19. Ed Jones, 195.
20. James Hinchcliffe, 194.
21. Felix Rosenqvist, 177.
22. Santino Ferrucci, 146.
23. Helio Castroneves, 141.
24. Dalton Kellett, 130.
25. Max Chilton, 110.
26. Ed Carpenter, 107.
27. Tony Kanaan, 96.
28. Jimmie Johnson, 82.
29. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.
30. Sage Karam, 53.
31. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.
32. JR Hildebrand, 30.
33. Oliver Askew, 30.
34. Cody Ware, 26.
35. Marco Andretti, 22.
36. Christian Lundgaard, 19.
37. Ryan Norman, 10.
38. Stefan Wilson, 10.
39. Simona de Silvestro, 10.
40. Charlie Kimball, 8.
41. Kevin Magnussen, 7.
42. RC Enerson, 5.
43. Callum, 5.
