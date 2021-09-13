IndyCar Schedule-Winners

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 2:00 pm
April 18 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou)

April 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta)

May 1 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)

May 2 — XPEL 375 (Pato O’Ward)

May 15 — GMR Grand Prix (Rinus Veekay)

May 30 — Indianapolis 500 (Helio Castroneves)

June 12 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1 (Marcus Ericsson)

June 13 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2 (Pato O’Ward)

June 20 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 4 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 8 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Marcus Ericsson)

Aug. 14 — Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix (Will Power)

Aug. 21 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Josef Newgarden)

Sept. 12 — Grand Prix of Portland (Alex Palou)

Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Sept. 26 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

