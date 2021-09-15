Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Inter Miami CF hosts New York after 3 straight shutout wins

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New York Red Bulls (6-11-5) vs. Inter Miami CF (9-9-5)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -115, New York -105

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup with New York after notching three straight shutout wins.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-3-2 at home. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season and recorded 18 assists.

The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-5-4 on the road. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

New York: Ryan Meara (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo