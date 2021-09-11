Trending:
Irvin expected to start as Athletics host the Rangers

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (51-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (77-64, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-12, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -190, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Athletics Saturday.

The Athletics are 40-32 on their home turf. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .386.

The Rangers are 20-52 in road games. Texas has slugged .375 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .473 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 10-5. Deolis Guerra earned his fourth victory and Matt Olson went 4-for-5 with four RBIs for Oakland. Glenn Otto registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 extra base hits and 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .275 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

