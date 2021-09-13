On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ISU seeking host for 4 Continents 2022 event in January

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 11:04 am
< a min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Skating Union is seeking a replacement host for the 2022 Four Continents event after Tianjin, China bowed out.

The ISU said Monday that it is conducting a search for a new site for the Jan. 17-22 event for skaters from the Americas, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Organizers from Tianjin dropped out as host for the competition scheduled for weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympics and a likely warmup for the games for many skaters.

“Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging,” the ISU said.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

“In order to maintain the event and allow the figure skaters of the Four Continents ISU members to compete in this continental championships, the ISU invited interested members to send applications to host the event on the originally planned date.”

Those applications will be considered at the ISU Council meeting on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes