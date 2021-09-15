Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ‘no chance’ he lands at USC

MARK LONG
September 15, 2021 12:08 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.

“I’m here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer added.

Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).

He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The Jaguars (0-1) lost their season opener 37-21 at Houston, a debacle of a debut that included 10 penalties, six dropped passes and three turnovers. Jacksonville essentially looked unprepared to play from the first snap.

Meyer expects a better performance Sunday against Denver (1-0).

“I was warned many, many, many, many times it’s a journey; it’s not a sprint,” he said. “We’re healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we’re building something.”

Meyer said earlier this month he didn’t miss recruiting and has said repeatedly how different college football is now compared to when he stepped down for health reasons, pointing to the ever-changing landscape and the addition of rules allowing players to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo