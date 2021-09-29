Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 8:26 pm
1 min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for Thursday night’s game at Cincinnati, leaving Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points.

Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as “not injury related.”

Lambo has missed five kicks in three games this season, including three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever” despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

Jacksonville (0-3) signed Wright to the practice squad Monday, after Lambo missed two extra points against Arizona. Wright is eligible to play against the Bengals (2-1) as one of the team’s practice squad promotions.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Wright, who played collegiately at Central Florida, is perfect in his NFL career. He played three games for Pittsburgh last season and made all three field goals and all seven extra points.

He signed a futures contract with Detroit in January and spent the offseason and two weeks of training camp with the Lions. Detroit waived him Aug. 10.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars ruled out defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). Robertson-Harris also was inactive for last week’s game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time