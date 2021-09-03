On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jaguars sign former Bills, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister on Friday, three days after Buffalo surprisingly released the fifth-year pro.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Hollister has 74 receptions for 652 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with New England (2017—18) and Seattle (2019-20). He signed with Buffalo earlier this year.

Hollister adds depth to Jacksonville’s tight end room that includes run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz, James O’Shaughnessy and rookie Luke Farrell.

Hollister is the 11th player or assistant coach with Seattle ties to land in Jacksonville since coach Urban Meyer took over in January. The list includes running back Carlos Hyde, receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The Jaguars also signed kicker Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire