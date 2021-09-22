On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Jaguars sign veteran CB Lawson in case Henderson can’t play

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 12:32 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract Wednesday, giving them an experienced veteran in case CJ Henderson can’t play against Arizona.

The team placed tight end James O’Shaughnessy (ankle) on injured reserve to make room for Lawson.

Henderson is dealing with a groin injury, and coach Urban Meyer called him questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals (2-0). Veteran Tre Herndon is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him the first two games for the Jaguars (0-2).

Rookie Tyson Campbell likely would start opposite Shaquill Griffin if Henderson can’t go.

Las Vegas cut Lawson on Monday. He was suspended the first two games of the season for violating league policy on performance-enhancers. Lawson spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders. Before that, he was in Detroit for five years.

Lawson has 290 tackles, 34 pass defenses, three forced fumbles and no interceptions in 88 games.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

