Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jax expected to start as Twins host the Indians

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (70-73, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-82, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (5-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -107, Indians -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will play on Wednesday.

The Twins are 34-39 in home games in 2020. Minnesota is slugging .422 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .516 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Indians are 34-37 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .403 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .539 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Barraclough earned his first victory and Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Logan Allen registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 65 extra base hits and is batting .276.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 142 hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Indians: 3-7, .190 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo