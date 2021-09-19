Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 7:18 pm
1 min read
      

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

“I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. “I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

She took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.

“I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. “I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

“This course was really amazing — fairways and greens are really perfect,” Ko said.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders