Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

John and Brittany Force lead qualifying at NHRA US Nationals

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force dominated qualifying Friday in the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The 72-year-old John Force had a run of 3.877 seconds at 330.72 mph in Funny Car in a Chevrolet Camaro. Brittany Force led in Top Fuel with a 3.684 at 334.57.

Brittany Force is trying to qualify No. 1 for the sixth straight race and eighth time this season. Last month in Topeka, Kansas, the Forces became the first father-daughter winners on the same day in NHRA history.

“It says a lot about this team,” Brittany Force said. “We want No. 1 qualifiers and we want to win on raceday. We want to do it here at the biggest race of the season. I love this place and we want to get this win. There’s so much history behind this race and winning here is the one thing every driver wants to do. I’ve been chasing the Indy win and we want to come out here and do it this weekend.”

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Kyle Koretsky led in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Koretsky had a 6.572 at 208.07 in a Camaro, and Krawiec ran a 6.826 at 199.40 on a Buell.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire