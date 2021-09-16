On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin’ Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 11:48 pm
1 min read
      

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, the first of his collegiate career, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14 Thursday night.

Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. Previously this season he had games of 27 and 11 yards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) engineered scoring drives of 91 and 80 yards to start the game, building a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Lewis finished 21-of-29 passing. Thirteen receivers caught passes.

Ohio scored on a trick play when starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, lined up as a wideout to the right, backpedaled to catch a quick toss from Armani Rogers and, curling away from an onrushing defender, fired a 25-yard rope down the sideline to O’Shaan Allison in the end zone.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Louisiana-Lafayette answered with Johnson’s run from the 1 as time expired in the first half. He pushed over again on the opening drive of the second half, scoring on fourth-and-1 from the 1. The back-to-back touchdowns swung momentum to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Cameron Odom, who passed 1,000 yards receiving last Saturday for Ohio (0-3), was held to two catches for six yards Thursday. Allison, who surpassed 1,000 yards career rushing on Saturday gained 48 on the ground against Louisiana-Lafayette and another 44 through the air.

Rourke was 12-for-22 passing for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bobcats.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders