Joshua weighs in much heavier than Usyk ahead of title fight

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 9:19 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk is giving up 19 pounds (9 kilograms) on world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for their fight on Saturday.

Usyk, the challenger from Ukraine, tipped the scales at 221 pounds (100kg) at the weigh-in in London on Friday. That’s heavier than the former cruiserweight was for his two fights since moving up to the heavyweight division in 2019.

Joshua, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts, weighed 240 pounds (109kg) — the same as he was for his last fight against Kubrat Pulev in December.

“I don’t really watch my weight,” said Joshua, who looked relaxed at the weigh-in while wearing headphones around his neck. “I am what I am. I don’t know why there is a big thing about weight.”

Usyk is also giving up height (7.6 centimeters) and reach (10 centimeters) to Joshua for a fight that will be in front of more than 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

___

