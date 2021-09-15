Trending:
Junk scheduled to start for Angels at White Sox

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (70-74, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (83-61, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Janson Junk (0-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5.26 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 49-25 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .333 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .377.

The Angels have gone 32-40 away from home. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .344.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Aaron Bummer secured his third victory and Gavin Sheets went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Packy Naughton took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 57 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 home runs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

