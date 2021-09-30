On Air: Ask the CIO
K-State loses forward Seryee Lewis for season to ACL surgery

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 2:54 pm
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis will miss the upcoming season after surgery last week to repair a torn ACL that he sustained in preseason workouts, Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said Thursday,

The 6-foot-9 sophomore came off the bench to appear in 18 games as a freshman. He was expected to compete for minutes alongside Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Ismael Massoud in a revamped front court for the Wildcats.

Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers also will take on extra minute this season.

Kansas State, which opens practice this week, is coming off back-to-back losing seasons that have Weber’s future in limbo.

But the Wildcats return four of their top five scorers and brought in Massoud from Wake Forest, Mark Smith from Missouri and Markquis Nowell from Arkansas-Little Rock to provide some immediate help.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

