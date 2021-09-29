Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|5
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.180
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|5
|3
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|C.Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Isbel rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.274
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Cleveland
|101
|210
|000_5
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|320
|000
|32x_10
|11
|0
E_Mercado (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48), off Plesac. RBIs_Ramírez (100), Rosario (55), Hedges (30), Straw (47), Chang (37), Perez 3 (121), Isbel (7), Merrifield (73), Dozier 2 (52), Alberto (24), Gallagher (5). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez. S_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramirez 2, Hedges 2, Ramírez); Kansas City 4 (Perez, Merrifield, Taylor 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Kansas City 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Rosario, Alberto, Lopez. GIDP_Miller, C.Santana.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Ramírez, Chang); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|97
|4.67
|Wittgren, L, 2-9
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|5.14
|Garza
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.71
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|81
|5.69
|Payamps
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|40
|3.10
|Holland, W, 3-5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.97
|Tapia, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.45
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Dozier). WP_Plesac(2), Wittgren(2).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:16. A_10,373 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments