Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 5 2 5 Straw cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .282 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .266 Reyes dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Chang 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .232 Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .203 Hedges c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .180 Mercado rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .218

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 11 9 5 3 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .301 Perez c 2 1 1 3 0 1 .277 Gallagher c 2 0 2 1 0 0 .220 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .273 C.Santana dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .209 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .214 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Isbel rf 2 2 1 1 2 0 .274 Alberto 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269

Cleveland 101 210 000_5 11 1 Kansas City 320 000 32x_10 11 0

E_Mercado (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48), off Plesac. RBIs_Ramírez (100), Rosario (55), Hedges (30), Straw (47), Chang (37), Perez 3 (121), Isbel (7), Merrifield (73), Dozier 2 (52), Alberto (24), Gallagher (5). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez. S_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramirez 2, Hedges 2, Ramírez); Kansas City 4 (Perez, Merrifield, Taylor 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 11; Kansas City 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Rosario, Alberto, Lopez. GIDP_Miller, C.Santana.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Ramírez, Chang); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6 7 5 5 3 2 97 4.67 Wittgren, L, 2-9 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 5.14 Garza 1 2 2 2 1 1 22 4.71

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch 3 7 4 4 2 2 81 5.69 Payamps 2 3 1 1 0 1 40 3.10 Holland, W, 3-5 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 4.97 Tapia, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.45 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Dozier). WP_Plesac(2), Wittgren(2).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:16. A_10,373 (37,903).

