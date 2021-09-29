On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 33 10 11 9
Straw cf 5 1 1 1 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1
Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1 Perez c 2 1 1 3
Reyes dh 3 1 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 2 1
Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0
Chang 1b 4 1 2 1 C.Santana dh 3 1 1 0
Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 2
Hedges c 4 1 2 1 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0
Mercado rf 3 0 1 0 Isbel rf 2 2 1 1
Alberto 3b 4 1 1 1
Cleveland 101 210 000 5
Kansas City 320 000 32x 10

E_Mercado (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez (5). S_Gallagher (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac 6 7 5 5 3 2
Wittgren L,2-9 1 2 3 3 1 0
Garza 1 2 2 2 1 1
Kansas City
Lynch 3 7 4 4 2 2
Payamps 2 3 1 1 0 1
Holland W,3-5 2 0 0 0 0 1
Tapia H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0

Lynch pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Plesac (Dozier). WP_Plesac(2), Wittgren(2).

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:16. A_10,373 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time