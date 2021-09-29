Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Cleveland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 33 10 11 9 Straw cf 5 1 1 1 Merrifield 2b 5 1 2 1 Rosario ss 5 0 1 1 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 1 Perez c 2 1 1 3 Reyes dh 3 1 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 2 1 Ramirez lf 4 0 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 1 0 0 Chang 1b 4 1 2 1 C.Santana dh 3 1 1 0 Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 2 Hedges c 4 1 2 1 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0 Mercado rf 3 0 1 0 Isbel rf 2 2 1 1 Alberto 3b 4 1 1 1

Cleveland 101 210 000 — 5 Kansas City 320 000 32x — 10

E_Mercado (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez (5). S_Gallagher (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac 6 7 5 5 3 2 Wittgren L,2-9 1 2 3 3 1 0 Garza 1 2 2 2 1 1

Kansas City Lynch 3 7 4 4 2 2 Payamps 2 3 1 1 0 1 Holland W,3-5 2 0 0 0 0 1 Tapia H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 0

Lynch pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Plesac (Dozier). WP_Plesac(2), Wittgren(2).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:16. A_10,373 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.