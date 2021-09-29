Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

|Cleveland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|C.Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cleveland
|101
|210
|000
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|320
|000
|32x
|—
|10
E_Mercado (1). DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rosario (25), Chang (14), Merrifield 2 (41), Taylor (16), Lopez (21), Alberto (19). 3B_Dozier (6). HR_Perez (48). SB_Straw (29), Isbel (2). SF_Ramírez (5). S_Gallagher (2).
|Cleveland
|Plesac
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Wittgren L,2-9
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Garza
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|Lynch
|3
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Payamps
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland W,3-5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tapia H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lynch pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Plesac (Dozier). WP_Plesac(2), Wittgren(2).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:16. A_10,373 (37,903).
