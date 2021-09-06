On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 33 2 7 2
Merrifield 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 Mullins dh 4 1 2 1
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 1 1
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Stewart ph 1 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 Wynns c 3 1 1 0
Dozier dh 1 0 0 0
Mondesi pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 010 020 3
Baltimore 001 010 000 2

DP_Kansas City 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Benintendi (20), Merrifield (31), Mullins (33). HR_Alberto (2), Mullins (26). SB_Mondesi 2 (7). S_Lopez (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4
Tapia W,2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brentz H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow S,11-17 1 1 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Lowther 6 3 1 1 2 2
López H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sulser L,4-4 BS,6-9 1 4 2 2 0 1
Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Lowther (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_11,973 (45,971).

