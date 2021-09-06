Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mondesi pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Benintendi (20), Merrifield (31), Mullins (33). HR_Alberto (2), Mullins (26). SB_Mondesi 2 (7). S_Lopez (11).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Tapia W,2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brentz H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow S,11-17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowther
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|López H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser L,4-4 BS,6-9
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Lowther (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:02. A_11,973 (45,971).
