Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 3 4 Merrifield 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .254 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Dozier dh 1 0 0 0 2 0 .202 1-Mondesi pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .347

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 1 6 Mullins dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .307 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Hays lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .251 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183 b-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Wynns c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .183

Kansas City 000 010 020_3 8 0 Baltimore 001 010 000_2 7 0

a-flied out for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 9th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Benintendi (20), Merrifield (31), Mullins (33). HR_Alberto (2), off Lowther; Mullins (26), off Bubic. RBIs_Alberto (20), Perez (103), Benintendi (46), Hays (52), Mullins (53). SB_Mondesi 2 (7). CS_Mateo (3). S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Olivares, Alberto, Taylor 2, Lopez); Baltimore 2 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 95 5.07 Tapia, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.05 Brentz, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.32 Barlow, S, 11-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.48

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lowther 6 3 1 1 2 2 92 6.91 López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.07 Greene, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 6.57 Sulser, L, 4-4, BS, 6-9 1 4 2 2 0 1 20 3.27 Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.40

HBP_Lowther (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_11,973 (45,971).

