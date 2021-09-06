Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Dozier dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.202
|1-Mondesi pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.347
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|
|Mullins dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Jones 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|020_3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000_2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 9th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Benintendi (20), Merrifield (31), Mullins (33). HR_Alberto (2), off Lowther; Mullins (26), off Bubic. RBIs_Alberto (20), Perez (103), Benintendi (46), Hays (52), Mullins (53). SB_Mondesi 2 (7). CS_Mateo (3). S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Olivares, Alberto, Taylor 2, Lopez); Baltimore 2 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|95
|5.07
|Tapia, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.05
|Brentz, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.32
|Barlow, S, 11-17
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.48
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lowther
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|92
|6.91
|López, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.07
|Greene, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.57
|Sulser, L, 4-4, BS, 6-9
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.27
|Burdi
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.40
HBP_Lowther (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:02. A_11,973 (45,971).
