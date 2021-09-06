On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 4:22 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 4
Merrifield 2b-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Olivares rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
a-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .254
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Dozier dh 1 0 0 0 2 0 .202
1-Mondesi pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .347
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 1 6
Mullins dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .307
Mountcastle 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Hays lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .251
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183
b-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Jones 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Wynns c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .183
Kansas City 000 010 020_3 8 0
Baltimore 001 010 000_2 7 0

a-flied out for Olivares in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 9th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 5. 2B_Benintendi (20), Merrifield (31), Mullins (33). HR_Alberto (2), off Lowther; Mullins (26), off Bubic. RBIs_Alberto (20), Perez (103), Benintendi (46), Hays (52), Mullins (53). SB_Mondesi 2 (7). CS_Mateo (3). S_Lopez.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Olivares, Alberto, Taylor 2, Lopez); Baltimore 2 (Santander 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Perez. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 4 95 5.07
Tapia, W, 2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.05
Brentz, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.32
Barlow, S, 11-17 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.48
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lowther 6 3 1 1 2 2 92 6.91
López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.07
Greene, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 6.57
Sulser, L, 4-4, BS, 6-9 1 4 2 2 0 1 20 3.27
Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 5.40

HBP_Lowther (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_11,973 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire