Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:19 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland 8 14 0 7 29
Kansas City 3 7 10 13 33

First Quarter

Cle_Chubb 4 run (Hunt run), 8:00.

KC_FG Butker 28, 1:55.

Second Quarter

Cle_Landry 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:33.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

KC_Mahomes 5 run (Butker kick), 6:39.

Cle_Chubb 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:01.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.

KC_FG Butker 43, :36.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Hunt 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:29.

KC_Ty.Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:24.

KC_Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:10.

A_72,973.

___

        Read more: Sports News

Cle KC
First downs 24 21
Total Net Yards 457 397
Rushes-yards 26-153 23-73
Passing 304 324
Punt Returns 1-4 1-7
Kickoff Returns 1-13 2-44
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-28-1 27-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 2-13
Punts 1-52.0 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 5-36
Time of Possession 27:13 32:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 15-83, Hunt 6-33, Schwartz 1-17, Landry 2-13, Mayfield 1-7, Gillan 1-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-43, Mahomes 5-18, Darre.Williams 1-4, Hill 1-4, Bell 1-2, Burton 1-2.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-28-1-321. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-36-0-337.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 5-71, Njoku 3-76, Schwartz 3-69, Hunt 3-28, Hooper 3-27, Chubb 2-18, Bryant 1-17, Peoples-Jones 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 11-197, Kelce 6-76, Edwards-Helaire 3-29, Hardman 3-19, Robinson 1-9, Pringle 1-6, Bell 1-3, Remmers 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes