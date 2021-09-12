Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

|Cleveland
|8
|14
|0
|7
|—
|29
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|10
|13
|—
|33
First Quarter
Cle_Chubb 4 run (Hunt run), 8:00.
KC_FG Butker 28, 1:55.
Second Quarter
Cle_Landry 5 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:33.
KC_Mahomes 5 run (Butker kick), 6:39.
Cle_Chubb 18 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:01.
Third Quarter
KC_Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:33.
KC_FG Butker 43, :36.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Hunt 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 10:29.
KC_Ty.Hill 75 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:24.
KC_Kelce 8 pass from Mahomes (pass failed), 7:10.
A_72,973.
___
|
|Cle
|KC
|First downs
|24
|21
|Total Net Yards
|457
|397
|Rushes-yards
|26-153
|23-73
|Passing
|304
|324
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|2-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-1
|27-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|2-13
|Punts
|1-52.0
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|5-36
|Time of Possession
|27:13
|32:47
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 15-83, Hunt 6-33, Schwartz 1-17, Landry 2-13, Mayfield 1-7, Gillan 1-0. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-43, Mahomes 5-18, Darre.Williams 1-4, Hill 1-4, Bell 1-2, Burton 1-2.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 21-28-1-321. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-36-0-337.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Landry 5-71, Njoku 3-76, Schwartz 3-69, Hunt 3-28, Hooper 3-27, Chubb 2-18, Bryant 1-17, Peoples-Jones 1-4. Kansas City, Hill 11-197, Kelce 6-76, Edwards-Helaire 3-29, Hardman 3-19, Robinson 1-9, Pringle 1-6, Bell 1-3, Remmers 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
