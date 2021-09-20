Trending:
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 6:34 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 4 6 4 Totals 24 2 4 2
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 1 2 0 B.Zimmer lf 3 0 0 0
S.Perez dh 2 1 1 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0
C.Santana 1b 2 0 0 1 Bradley 1b 3 1 1 1
Dozier rf 1 0 0 1 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0
Isbel cf 3 2 1 0 Pérez c 2 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 3 0 2 1 Giménez ss 2 1 1 1
Rivero c 3 0 0 1 Clement 2b 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 200 101 0 4
Cleveland 001 000 1 2

LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1. 2B_Lopez (18), S.Perez (20), Alberto (18), Isbel (2), Reyes (17). HR_Giménez (4), Bradley (14). SF_Dozier (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Payamps 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Tapia W,3-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Brentz H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2
Staumont H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow S,14-20 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cleveland
Wittgren L,2-8 2-3 1 2 2 3 0
F.Perez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Gose 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Garza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 2 1 1 0 0
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:37. A_11,459 (34,788).

