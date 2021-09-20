Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|24
|2
|4
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Zimmer lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dozier rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Giménez ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Clement 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|200
|101
|0
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|1
|—
|2
LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1. 2B_Lopez (18), S.Perez (20), Alberto (18), Isbel (2), Reyes (17). HR_Giménez (4), Bradley (14). SF_Dozier (5).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Payamps
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tapia W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentz H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S,14-20
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wittgren L,2-8
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|F.Perez
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gose
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Garza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:37. A_11,459 (34,788).
