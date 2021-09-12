Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 32 3 6 3 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 Buxton cf 3 2 2 0 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Refsnyder rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Perez dh 4 0 1 1 Arraez 2b 3 0 0 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Sanó dh 4 0 0 0 Dozier pr-1b 1 1 0 0 Rooker lf 3 0 1 2 Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 1 Rortvedt c 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 0 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 Isbel cf 3 0 1 1 Kepler ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Rivero c 4 0 1 0 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 Gordon ph 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 110 010 011 — 5 Minnesota 100 002 000 — 3

E_Mondesi (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (35), Buxton (14), Rooker (8). HR_Mondesi (6). SF_Perez (4), Benintendi (5), Arraez (5). S_Mondesi (2), Lopez (12).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Bubic 5 1-3 4 3 2 1 6 Tapia BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Brentz W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Staumont H,11 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barlow S,12-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Ober 4 1-3 5 3 3 0 6 Moran 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 Garza Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alcala L,3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1 Minaya 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Bubic (Buxton).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:31. A_19,496 (38,544).

