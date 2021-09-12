Trending:
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 7:05 pm
1 min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 11 5 3 11
Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .277
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .300
Perez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .267
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
1-Dozier pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .205
Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .265
O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .223
2-Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Isbel cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270
Rivero c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .148
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 2 11
Buxton cf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .297
Refsnyder rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Arraez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .292
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .249
Sanó dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Rooker lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .203
Rortvedt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155
b-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .195
a-Kepler ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .210
Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225
c-Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Kansas City 110 010 011_5 11 1
Minnesota 100 002 000_3 6 0

a-popped out for Jeffers in the 6th. b-struck out for Rortvedt in the 9th. c-struck out for Simmons in the 9th.

1-ran for C.Santana in the 8th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Mondesi (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (35), Buxton (14), Rooker (8). HR_Mondesi (6), off Ober. RBIs_Perez (105), Mondesi (13), Merrifield (69), Isbel (4), Benintendi (59), Arraez (37), Rooker 2 (13). SF_Perez, Benintendi, Arraez. S_Mondesi, Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (C.Santana, Perez 2, Rivero 3); Minnesota 3 (Arraez, Kepler 2, Sanó). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 8.

GIDP_Sanó.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 5 1-3 4 3 2 1 6 86 4.99
Tapia, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 1.82
Brentz, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.17
Staumont, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.32
Barlow, S, 12-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.37
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 4 1-3 5 3 3 0 6 75 4.12
Moran 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 37 0.00
Garza Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81
Alcala, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1 18 4.53
Minaya 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 3-2, Moran 2-1, Garza Jr. 3-0. HBP_Bubic (Buxton). PB_Rivero (2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:31. A_19,496 (38,544).

