Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|3
|11
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|1-Dozier pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Mondesi 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|O’Hearn rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|2-Olivares pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Rivero c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|2
|11
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Refsnyder rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Sanó dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Rortvedt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|b-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|c-Gordon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|011_5
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|100
|002
|000_3
|6
|0
a-popped out for Jeffers in the 6th. b-struck out for Rortvedt in the 9th. c-struck out for Simmons in the 9th.
1-ran for C.Santana in the 8th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.
E_Mondesi (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (35), Buxton (14), Rooker (8). HR_Mondesi (6), off Ober. RBIs_Perez (105), Mondesi (13), Merrifield (69), Isbel (4), Benintendi (59), Arraez (37), Rooker 2 (13). SF_Perez, Benintendi, Arraez. S_Mondesi, Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (C.Santana, Perez 2, Rivero 3); Minnesota 3 (Arraez, Kepler 2, Sanó). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 8.
GIDP_Sanó.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|6
|86
|4.99
|Tapia, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.82
|Brentz, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.17
|Staumont, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.32
|Barlow, S, 12-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.37
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|75
|4.12
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|0.00
|Garza Jr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.81
|Alcala, L, 3-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|4.53
|Minaya
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 3-2, Moran 2-1, Garza Jr. 3-0. HBP_Bubic (Buxton). PB_Rivero (2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:31. A_19,496 (38,544).
