Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 11 5 3 11 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .277 Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .300 Perez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .267 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 1-Dozier pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .205 Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .265 O’Hearn rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .223 2-Olivares pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Isbel cf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Rivero c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .148

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 2 11 Buxton cf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .297 Refsnyder rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Arraez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .292 Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .249 Sanó dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Rooker lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .203 Rortvedt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .155 b-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .195 a-Kepler ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .210 Astudillo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .225 c-Gordon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Kansas City 110 010 011_5 11 1 Minnesota 100 002 000_3 6 0

a-popped out for Jeffers in the 6th. b-struck out for Rortvedt in the 9th. c-struck out for Simmons in the 9th.

1-ran for C.Santana in the 8th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Mondesi (1). LOB_Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (35), Buxton (14), Rooker (8). HR_Mondesi (6), off Ober. RBIs_Perez (105), Mondesi (13), Merrifield (69), Isbel (4), Benintendi (59), Arraez (37), Rooker 2 (13). SF_Perez, Benintendi, Arraez. S_Mondesi, Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (C.Santana, Perez 2, Rivero 3); Minnesota 3 (Arraez, Kepler 2, Sanó). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 8.

GIDP_Sanó.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 5 1-3 4 3 2 1 6 86 4.99 Tapia, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 1.82 Brentz, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.17 Staumont, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.32 Barlow, S, 12-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.37

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 4 1-3 5 3 3 0 6 75 4.12 Moran 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 37 0.00 Garza Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81 Alcala, L, 3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1 18 4.53 Minaya 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Tapia 3-2, Moran 2-1, Garza Jr. 3-0. HBP_Bubic (Buxton). PB_Rivero (2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:31. A_19,496 (38,544).

