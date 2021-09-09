Trending:
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 6 2 7
Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Lopez ss 5 2 3 2 0 2 .297
Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .223
Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245
Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .256
Dozier rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .204
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 4 4
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .303
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205
Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Kansas City 100 000 032_6 10 0
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), off Means; Dozier (11), off Barreda. RBIs_Lopez 2 (38), Benintendi (52), C.Santana (63), Dozier 2 (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Mondesi); Baltimore 1 (Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, C.Santana. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández, W, 6-1 6 3 0 0 3 1 89 3.29
Tapia, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 1.88
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.44
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, L, 5-7 7 5 2 2 2 5 89 3.42
Scott 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.19
Barreda 1 2 2 2 0 1 9 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1. WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).

Sports News

