Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 2 7 Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Lopez ss 5 2 3 2 0 2 .297 Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .223 Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .256 Dozier rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .204

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 4 4 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208

Kansas City 100 000 032_6 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), off Means; Dozier (11), off Barreda. RBIs_Lopez 2 (38), Benintendi (52), C.Santana (63), Dozier 2 (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Mondesi); Baltimore 1 (Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, C.Santana. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández, W, 6-1 6 3 0 0 3 1 89 3.29 Tapia, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 1.88 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.44

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, L, 5-7 7 5 2 2 2 5 89 3.42 Scott 1 3 2 2 0 1 21 4.19 Barreda 1 2 2 2 0 1 9 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1. WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).

