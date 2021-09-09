Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Lopez ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Mondesi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|032_6
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), off Means; Dozier (11), off Barreda. RBIs_Lopez 2 (38), Benintendi (52), C.Santana (63), Dozier 2 (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Mondesi); Baltimore 1 (Jones). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Merrifield, C.Santana. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Gutierrez, Jones, Mountcastle).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández, W, 6-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|89
|3.29
|Tapia, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.88
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.44
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 5-7
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|89
|3.42
|Scott
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.19
|Barreda
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1. WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments