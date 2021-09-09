Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|032
|—
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Kansas City 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), Dozier (11).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández W,6-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Tapia H,4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means L,5-7
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Scott
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Barreda
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Means pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Scott.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).
