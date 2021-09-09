Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 0 3 0
Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 5 2 3 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0
Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0
Dozier rf 4 2 2 2 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 100 000 032 6
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

DP_Kansas City 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), Dozier (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Hernández W,6-1 6 3 0 0 3 1
Tapia H,4 2 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Means L,5-7 7 5 2 2 2 5
Scott 1 3 2 2 0 1
Barreda 1 2 2 2 0 1

Means pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Scott.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ