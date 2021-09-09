Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 0 3 0 Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 5 2 3 2 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 1 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 0 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 Jones 2b 3 0 1 0 Dozier rf 4 2 2 2 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 100 000 032 — 6 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Kansas City 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Dozier (22). HR_Lopez (2), Dozier (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Hernández W,6-1 6 3 0 0 3 1 Tapia H,4 2 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2

Baltimore Means L,5-7 7 5 2 2 2 5 Scott 1 3 2 2 0 1 Barreda 1 2 2 2 0 1

Means pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, James Hoye; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:44. A_5,087 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.