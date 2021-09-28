Trending:
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 11:51 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 3 4 5
Straw cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Rosario ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .268
Reyes dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .255
Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
B.Zimmer rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
a-Mercado ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Chang 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Pérez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .156
Giménez 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .218
b-Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 6 5 2 8
Merrifield 2b-rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Lopez ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Perez c 3 3 2 1 1 1 .276
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .275
1-Alberto pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .208
Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Dozier dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Isbel rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Cleveland 300 000 010_4 9 1
Kansas City 200 101 02x_6 6 0

a-singled for B.Zimmer in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th.

1-ran for Benintendi in the 8th.

E_Miller (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), off Civale; Perez (47), off Civale. RBIs_Reyes 2 (84), Chang (36), Benintendi 2 (71), C.Santana (66), Perez (118), Lopez (43). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (B.Zimmer, Rosario 2, Miller); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Mondesi). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Ramirez 2, Benintendi. GIDP_Ramirez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 5 1-3 4 4 4 1 3 90 4.03
Gose 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.93
Parker, L, 2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 24 2.74
Shaw 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.57
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 18 4.91
E.Santana 3 3 0 0 2 3 54 4.76
Coleman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Speier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Tapia, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.53
Brentz, BS, 2-7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 6 3.66
Staumont, W, 4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1, Coleman 2-0, Staumont 1-0. WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).

