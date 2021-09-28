Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|4
|5
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|B.Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Mercado ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|b-Miller ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|2
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Perez c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|1-Alberto pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Isbel rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|010_4
|9
|1
|Kansas City
|200
|101
|02x_6
|6
|0
a-singled for B.Zimmer in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th.
1-ran for Benintendi in the 8th.
E_Miller (5). LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), off Civale; Perez (47), off Civale. RBIs_Reyes 2 (84), Chang (36), Benintendi 2 (71), C.Santana (66), Perez (118), Lopez (43). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (B.Zimmer, Rosario 2, Miller); Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Mondesi). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Ramirez 2, Benintendi. GIDP_Ramirez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|90
|4.03
|Gose
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.93
|Parker, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|2.74
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.57
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|4.91
|E.Santana
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|54
|4.76
|Coleman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Tapia, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.53
|Brentz, BS, 2-7
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.66
|Staumont, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-1, Coleman 2-0, Staumont 1-0. WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments