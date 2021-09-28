Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mercado ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Isbel rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|300
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|200
|101
|02x
|—
|6
E_Miller (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), Perez (47). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|5
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Gose
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker L,2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|E.Santana
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Coleman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brentz BS,2-7
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Staumont W,4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
E.Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Tapia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments