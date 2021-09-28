Trending:
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 3 Totals 30 6 6 5
Straw cf 5 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b-rf 4 1 1 0
Rosario ss 4 1 0 0 Lopez ss 4 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 0 Perez c 3 3 2 1
Reyes dh 3 0 1 2 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 2
Ramirez lf 4 0 0 0 Alberto pr-2b 0 0 0 0
B.Zimmer rf 3 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 1
Mercado ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Mondesi 3b 4 0 0 0
Chang 1b 4 0 1 1 Dozier dh 3 0 1 0
Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Giménez 2b 3 0 2 0 Isbel rf-lf 3 0 0 0
Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 300 000 010 4
Kansas City 200 101 02x 6

E_Miller (5). DP_Cleveland 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Straw (28), Ramírez (31), Chang (13), Perez (23). 3B_Lopez (6). HR_Benintendi (17), Perez (47). SB_Dozier (4). SF_C.Santana (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 5 1-3 4 4 4 1 3
Gose 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Parker L,2-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Shaw 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Kansas City
Singer 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
E.Santana 3 3 0 0 2 3
Coleman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Speier 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tapia H,6 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brentz BS,2-7 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Staumont W,4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

E.Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Tapia pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Civale, Shaw, E.Santana.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:24. A_11,670 (37,903).

