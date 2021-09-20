On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 6:34 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 9 7 1 7
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279
Lopez ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .302
S.Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .275
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .278
C.Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267
Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .246
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Dozier rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .214
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 6 2 1 7
Straw cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .271
B.Zimmer rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .266
Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hedges c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .176
Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Kansas City 022 120 0_7 9 0
Cleveland 000 020 0_2 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Straw (24). HR_Dozier (14), off McKenzie; Benintendi (16), off McKenzie; S.Perez (46), off McKenzie. RBIs_Dozier 3 (47), Benintendi 2 (67), S.Perez 2 (115), Ramírez 2 (96). SB_Mondesi 2 (13), Taylor (14). CS_Straw (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (C.Santana); Cleveland 2 (Miller 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 1 for 3.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 5-10 7 6 2 2 1 7 97 4.72
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, L, 5-7 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 4 74 4.67
Mejía 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 8.64
Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.75

HBP_Singer (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:08.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday