Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|9
|7
|1
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|S.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|C.Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Mondesi 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.214
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|6
|2
|1
|7
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|B.Zimmer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Kansas City
|022
|120
|0_7
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|0_2
|6
|0
LOB_Kansas City 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Straw (24). HR_Dozier (14), off McKenzie; Benintendi (16), off McKenzie; S.Perez (46), off McKenzie. RBIs_Dozier 3 (47), Benintendi 2 (67), S.Perez 2 (115), Ramírez 2 (96). SB_Mondesi 2 (13), Taylor (14). CS_Straw (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (C.Santana); Cleveland 2 (Miller 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_O’Hearn. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 5-10
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|97
|4.72
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 5-7
|4
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|1
|4
|74
|4.67
|Mejía
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|8.64
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
HBP_Singer (Bradley).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:08.
