Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 9 7 1 7 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Lopez ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .302 S.Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .275 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .278 C.Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Mondesi 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267 Taylor cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .246 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Dozier rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .214

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 6 2 1 7 Straw cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .271 B.Zimmer rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Ramírez 3b 2 0 1 2 1 0 .266 Reyes dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Miller 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Giménez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hedges c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .176 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Kansas City 022 120 0_7 9 0 Cleveland 000 020 0_2 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 2, Cleveland 5. 2B_Straw (24). HR_Dozier (14), off McKenzie; Benintendi (16), off McKenzie; S.Perez (46), off McKenzie. RBIs_Dozier 3 (47), Benintendi 2 (67), S.Perez 2 (115), Ramírez 2 (96). SB_Mondesi 2 (13), Taylor (14). CS_Straw (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (C.Santana); Cleveland 2 (Miller 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_O’Hearn. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller, Bradley).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 5-10 7 6 2 2 1 7 97 4.72

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie, L, 5-7 4 1-3 9 7 7 1 4 74 4.67 Mejía 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 8.64 Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.75

HBP_Singer (Bradley).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:08.

