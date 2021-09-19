Kaprielian, A’s beat Angels 3-1 to keep pace for wild card

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Matt Olson hit his 36th home run and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 Saturday night.

The A’s have won four consecutive games and seven of 10 in their race for the second AL wild card. They’re two games back of Toronto for the final postseason spot, with the Yankees also in the way.

Kaprielian (8-5) retired 18 of his 20 batters. He struck out five and walked none.

The A’s scored three runs in the first inning to give Kaprielian an early cushion. Los Angeles’ Jose Rojas singled in the third and Jack Mayfield hit a double in the sixth. Other than those two hits, Kaprielian was in complete control.

Andrew Chafin earned his fifth save despite a shaky ninth. Chafin loaded the bases before second baseman Josh Harrison made an incredible leaping catch in the web of his glove for the final out.

Kaprielian rebounded after struggling his previous four starts in which he was he was 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.

Jose Suarez (7-8) had a rough start with a three-run first — all on two outs — before settling down. He gave up six hits and struck out two in 5 2/3 innings.

In the seventh inning, there was a disputed call on the second out of what was ruled a double play. Reliever Deolis Guerra dived to the ground after he caught the ball and tagged first, and then the ball came out of his glove. The call was challenged and overturned for what was deemed not having control of the ball, even though he already appeared to have recorded the out. When Bob Melvin came out to argue the call, he got ejected, his fourth of the season.

Guerra and teammates, who were already celebrating the play in the dugout, had to come back out. Rojas singled in a run for the Angels’ first of the game, but Guerra got Max Stassi to strike out looking for the final out of the inning.

Kaprielian made his 21st start of the season, which is the most by an A’s rookie since 2017 when Jharel Cotton made 24 starts.

Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a run, and Rojas had two hits .

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Daulton Jeffries (right elbow ulnar neuritis) was placed on the IL retroactive to Sept. 13. The Athletics don’t believe it’s a ligament issue. The A’s will see how he is in a few days. He’s 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in five appearances with the A’s this season. … RHP Chris Bassit (surgery for facial fracture) threw a simulated game at Angel Stadium and is expected to throw again on Monday. He was hit by a line drive on Aug. 17 and is trying to return this season.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers and LHP Austin Warren (both COVID-related IL) both threw to batters at Angel Stadium.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.72 ERA) is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 12 appearances — nine of them starts — against the Angels in his career.

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (9-2, 3.36) will go for his 10th win after there was consideration of shutting him down from pitching for the remainder of the season due to arm soreness. He gave up six earned run in a loss to Houston in his last start on Sept. 10. He is 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA at home this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.