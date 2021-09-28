Trending:
Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Chicago

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (67-89, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-98, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (6-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 5.96 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -110, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Chicago will face off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 34-41 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.5 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 88 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 28-47 away from home. Chicago has hit 205 home runs as a team this season. Ian Happ leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Cubs won the last meeting 11-8. Adbert Alzolay secured his fifth victory and Matt Duffy went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Sam Howard took his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 88 RBIs and is batting .291.

Happ leads the Cubs with 43 extra base hits and is batting .222.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 1-9, .266 batting average, 8.13 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Luis Oviedo: (shoulder), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), Michael Chavis: (elbow), Jacob Stallings: (concussion).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Patrick Wisdom: (wrist), Alfonso Rivas: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (soreness), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Robinson Chirinos: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

