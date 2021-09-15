Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (75-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +128, Reds -149; over/under is 9 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 33-40 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 23, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

The Reds are 37-37 on the road. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .377.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Dillon Peters earned his first victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Wade Miley took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 23 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 65 extra base hits and 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo