Klimala scores on penalty kick in 102nd, Red Bulls tie NYCFC

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 11:12 pm
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored on a penalty kick in the 102nd minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Klimala’s goal was the latest ever in a MLS regular-season match. The penalty kick was awarded following a lengthy video review that ruled Maxime Chanot handled a shot by Klimala in the box. Chanot was sent off for his second yellow card, and Klimala sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way to tie it for the Red Bulls (7-11-6).

It was the third draw in the last 13 games of the Hudson River Derby — with NYCFC (11-8-6) winning six.

Valentín Castellanos scored for NYCFC in the 31st minute by slotting home an open shot from the corner of the six-yard box. Keaton Parks was sent off in the 73rd with a straight red card.

The teams will play each other again on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

