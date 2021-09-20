On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Knee injury sidelines Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin indefinitely

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 3:06 pm
< a min read
      

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma.

Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.

Ervin was hurt late in the third quarter when he took a handoff and, untouched, slipped at the line of scrimmage. He immediately grabbed his right knee and was on crutches as he walked to the team bus after the game.

The freshman from Buford, Georgia, started the Cornhuskers’ games against Illinois and Fordham and was backup to Markese Stepp against Buffalo and to Rahmir Johnson against Oklahoma.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Ervin has 37 carries, most among the running backs, for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Frost did not name a starter for this week’s game at No. 20 Michigan State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday