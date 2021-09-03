Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Victoria National Golf Club
|Newburgh, Ind.
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72
|Second Round
Trey Mullinax 63-71_134
Hayden Buckley 67-68_135
Lee Hodges 71-66_137
Dawie van der Walt 70-67_137
Michael Gligic 70-67_137
Max McGreevy 73-64_137
Joshua Creel 69-69_138
Tommy Gainey 67-71_138
Joseph Bramlett 70-68_138
Wes Roach 71-68_139
John Huh 70-69_139
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-68_139
Andrew Novak 67-73_140
Matthias Schwab 68-72_140
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-68_140
Bo Hoag 72-68_140
Byeong Hun An 71-69_140
Danny Lee 73-67_140
Sahith Theegala 69-71_140
Justin Lower 70-70_140
Patrick Rodgers 69-71_140
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-71_140
Braden Thornberry 73-67_140
Greg Chalmers 73-67_140
Austin Cook 70-71_141
Zack Sucher 70-71_141
Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141
Mark Anderson 71-70_141
Ben Martin 70-71_141
Seth Reeves 70-71_141
Max Greyserman 70-71_141
Kurt Kitayama 69-72_141
Alex Smalley 72-69_141
Sam Saunders 70-71_141
Ryan Armour 73-69_142
Robby Shelton 72-70_142
Adam Svensson 74-68_142
Tyson Alexander 65-77_142
Ollie Schniederjans 74-68_142
Vince India 72-70_142
Chad Ramey 75-67_142
Patrick Fishburn 70-72_142
Kris Ventura 72-70_142
Justin Suh 71-72_143
Ben Kohles 70-73_143
Lucas Herbert 75-68_143
Aaron Rai 72-71_143
Harry Hall 72-71_143
Dan McCarthy 73-70_143
Akshay Bhatia 69-74_143
William McGirt 73-70_143
Rhein Gibson 74-69_143
Taylor Pendrith 71-72_143
Shad Tuten 72-71_143
David Hearn 70-73_143
Peter Uihlein 73-70_143
Vincent Whaley 74-69_143
Brent Grant 70-73_143
Scott Harrington 71-72_143
Kevin Roy 69-74_143
Ricky Barnes 72-71_143
Brandon Harkins 72-71_143
David Skinns 70-73_143
Billy Kennerly 74-70_144
Kelly Kraft 72-72_144
Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144
Aaron Baddeley 72-72_144
Kyle Reifers 72-72_144
Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144
Evan Harmeling 74-70_144
Bo Van Pelt 71-73_144
Chris Baker 73-71_144
Joey Garber 74-70_144
Curtis Thompson 69-75_144
Stuart Macdonald 71-73_144
Nick Hardy 73-71_144
|Missed the cut
Beau Hossler 73-72_145
Zecheng Dou 73-72_145
Matt Every 72-73_145
Scott Brown 75-70_145
Josh Teater 73-72_145
Paul Haley II 74-71_145
Rafael Campos 76-69_145
Dylan Wu 70-75_145
Kevin Dougherty 72-73_145
Anders Albertson 73-72_145
Mark Hubbard 75-71_146
Nicholas Lindheim 72-74_146
Greyson Sigg 73-73_146
Jimmy Stanger 75-71_146
Camilo Villegas 70-76_146
David Lingmerth 75-71_146
Cameron Young 73-73_146
Callum Tarren 74-72_146
Tom Whitney 73-73_146
Jared Wolfe 69-77_146
Chase Seiffert 75-72_147
Erik Barnes 71-76_147
Will Gordon 74-73_147
Ben Taylor 75-72_147
Brett Drewitt 75-72_147
Stephen Franken 72-75_147
Austin Smotherman 79-69_148
Theo Humphrey 72-76_148
Curtis Luck 72-76_148
John VanDerLaan 77-71_148
Rob Oppenheim 74-75_149
Roberto Díaz 77-72_149
Dawson Armstrong 76-73_149
Tag Ridings 76-73_149
Tom Lewis 73-76_149
Jim Knous 74-75_149
David Kocher 75-74_149
Ryan Blaum 73-77_150
Charlie Saxon 74-77_151
Ted Potter, Jr. 77-75_152
Satoshi Kodaira 73-79_152
Brandon Wu 78-75_153
Brad Hopfinger 79-74_153
Ryan Brehm 76-78_154
Taylor Montgomery 70-85_155
D.J. Trahan 79-78_157
Shawn Stefani 77-82_159
