On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Scores

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 8:28 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Victoria National Golf Club
Newburgh, Ind.
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 7,265; Par: 72
Second Round

Trey Mullinax 63-71_134

Hayden Buckley 67-68_135

Lee Hodges 71-66_137

Dawie van der Walt 70-67_137

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Michael Gligic 70-67_137

Max McGreevy 73-64_137

Joshua Creel 69-69_138

Tommy Gainey 67-71_138

Joseph Bramlett 70-68_138

Wes Roach 71-68_139

John Huh 70-69_139

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71-68_139

        Read more: Sports News

Andrew Novak 67-73_140

Matthias Schwab 68-72_140

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-68_140

Bo Hoag 72-68_140

Byeong Hun An 71-69_140

Danny Lee 73-67_140

Sahith Theegala 69-71_140

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Justin Lower 70-70_140

Patrick Rodgers 69-71_140

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-71_140

Braden Thornberry 73-67_140

Greg Chalmers 73-67_140

Austin Cook 70-71_141

Zack Sucher 70-71_141

Seung-Yul Noh 73-68_141

Mark Anderson 71-70_141

Ben Martin 70-71_141

Seth Reeves 70-71_141

Max Greyserman 70-71_141

Kurt Kitayama 69-72_141

Alex Smalley 72-69_141

Sam Saunders 70-71_141

Ryan Armour 73-69_142

Robby Shelton 72-70_142

Adam Svensson 74-68_142

Tyson Alexander 65-77_142

Ollie Schniederjans 74-68_142

Vince India 72-70_142

Chad Ramey 75-67_142

Patrick Fishburn 70-72_142

Kris Ventura 72-70_142

Justin Suh 71-72_143

Ben Kohles 70-73_143

Lucas Herbert 75-68_143

Aaron Rai 72-71_143

Harry Hall 72-71_143

Dan McCarthy 73-70_143

Akshay Bhatia 69-74_143

William McGirt 73-70_143

Rhein Gibson 74-69_143

Taylor Pendrith 71-72_143

Shad Tuten 72-71_143

David Hearn 70-73_143

Peter Uihlein 73-70_143

Vincent Whaley 74-69_143

Brent Grant 70-73_143

Scott Harrington 71-72_143

Kevin Roy 69-74_143

Ricky Barnes 72-71_143

Brandon Harkins 72-71_143

David Skinns 70-73_143

Billy Kennerly 74-70_144

Kelly Kraft 72-72_144

Scott Gutschewski 73-71_144

Aaron Baddeley 72-72_144

Kyle Reifers 72-72_144

Sebastian Cappelen 71-73_144

Evan Harmeling 74-70_144

Bo Van Pelt 71-73_144

Chris Baker 73-71_144

Joey Garber 74-70_144

Curtis Thompson 69-75_144

Stuart Macdonald 71-73_144

Nick Hardy 73-71_144

Missed the cut

Beau Hossler 73-72_145

Zecheng Dou 73-72_145

Matt Every 72-73_145

Scott Brown 75-70_145

Josh Teater 73-72_145

Paul Haley II 74-71_145

Rafael Campos 76-69_145

Dylan Wu 70-75_145

Kevin Dougherty 72-73_145

Anders Albertson 73-72_145

Mark Hubbard 75-71_146

Nicholas Lindheim 72-74_146

Greyson Sigg 73-73_146

Jimmy Stanger 75-71_146

Camilo Villegas 70-76_146

David Lingmerth 75-71_146

Cameron Young 73-73_146

Callum Tarren 74-72_146

Tom Whitney 73-73_146

Jared Wolfe 69-77_146

Chase Seiffert 75-72_147

Erik Barnes 71-76_147

Will Gordon 74-73_147

Ben Taylor 75-72_147

Brett Drewitt 75-72_147

Stephen Franken 72-75_147

Austin Smotherman 79-69_148

Theo Humphrey 72-76_148

Curtis Luck 72-76_148

John VanDerLaan 77-71_148

Rob Oppenheim 74-75_149

Roberto Díaz 77-72_149

Dawson Armstrong 76-73_149

Tag Ridings 76-73_149

Tom Lewis 73-76_149

Jim Knous 74-75_149

David Kocher 75-74_149

Ryan Blaum 73-77_150

Charlie Saxon 74-77_151

Ted Potter, Jr. 77-75_152

Satoshi Kodaira 73-79_152

Brandon Wu 78-75_153

Brad Hopfinger 79-74_153

Ryan Brehm 76-78_154

Taylor Montgomery 70-85_155

D.J. Trahan 79-78_157

Shawn Stefani 77-82_159

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire