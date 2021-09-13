On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 3:01 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 12

Trn Money
1. Stephan Jaeger 35 $758,220
2. Greyson Sigg 35 $631,991
3. Mito Pereira 32 $586,885
4. Chad Ramey 43 $586,116
5. Adam Svensson 41 $566,357
6. Taylor Moore 39 $502,870
7. Lee Hodges 37 $449,119
8. Davis Riley 36 $448,235
9. Taylor Pendrith 37 $435,419
10. Cameron Young 28 $422,174
11. Brandon Wu 28 $418,776
12. David Lipsky 32 $406,002
13. Jared Wolfe 40 $404,696
14. Will Zalatoris 16 $403,978
15. Paul Barjon 35 $396,211
16. Max McGreevy 41 $393,734
17. Dylan Wu 44 $375,180
18. Andrew Novak 42 $369,116
19. Seth Reeves 39 $354,319
20. Nick Hardy 41 $349,054
21. Ben Kohles 41 $343,010
22. Hayden Buckley 35 $338,061
23. Curtis Thompson 44 $335,575
24. Brett Drewitt 45 $332,023
25. David Skinns 35 $328,119
26. Roberto Díaz 41 $317,432
27. Peter Uihlein 21 $313,698
28. Joshua Creel 40 $312,795
29. Taylor Montgomery 38 $311,768
30. Justin Lower 39 $307,111
31. Austin Smotherman 41 $303,501
32. Paul Haley II 37 $300,577
33. Trey Mullinax 32 $292,464
34. Dan McCarthy 41 $285,343
35. Joseph Bramlett 5 $274,897
36. Dawie van der Walt 46 $269,293
37. Erik Barnes 38 $267,795
38. Zecheng Dou 37 $264,272
39. Callum Tarren 41 $259,389
40. David Kocher 44 $256,278
41. Vince India 42 $255,840
42. Carl Yuan 31 $252,736
43. Harry Hall 30 $244,134
44. Ollie Schniederjans 35 $237,808
45. Tyson Alexander 41 $236,531
46. Curtis Luck 33 $236,326
47. Tommy Gainey 37 $230,429
48. Brandon Harkins 42 $228,730
49. Scott Gutschewski 38 $221,366
50. Billy Kennerly 39 $213,237

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes