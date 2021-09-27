Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

Through Sept. 26
|
|
|Trn
|Money
|1.
|Stephan Jaeger
|35
|$758,220
|2.
|Greyson Sigg
|35
|$631,991
|3.
|Mito Pereira
|32
|$586,885
|4.
|Chad Ramey
|43
|$586,116
|5.
|Adam Svensson
|41
|$566,357
|6.
|Taylor Moore
|39
|$502,870
|7.
|Lee Hodges
|37
|$449,119
|8.
|Davis Riley
|36
|$448,235
|9.
|Taylor Pendrith
|37
|$435,419
|10.
|Cameron Young
|28
|$422,174
|11.
|Brandon Wu
|28
|$418,776
|12.
|David Lipsky
|32
|$406,002
|13.
|Jared Wolfe
|40
|$404,696
|14.
|Will Zalatoris
|16
|$403,978
|15.
|Paul Barjon
|35
|$396,211
|16.
|Max McGreevy
|41
|$393,734
|17.
|Dylan Wu
|44
|$375,180
|18.
|Andrew Novak
|42
|$369,116
|19.
|Seth Reeves
|39
|$354,319
|20.
|Nick Hardy
|41
|$349,054
|21.
|Ben Kohles
|41
|$343,010
|22.
|Hayden Buckley
|35
|$338,061
|23.
|Curtis Thompson
|44
|$335,575
|24.
|Brett Drewitt
|45
|$332,023
|25.
|David Skinns
|35
|$328,119
|26.
|Roberto Díaz
|41
|$317,432
|27.
|Peter Uihlein
|21
|$313,698
|28.
|Joshua Creel
|40
|$312,795
|29.
|Taylor Montgomery
|38
|$311,768
|30.
|Justin Lower
|39
|$307,111
|31.
|Austin Smotherman
|41
|$303,501
|32.
|Paul Haley II
|37
|$300,577
|33.
|Trey Mullinax
|32
|$292,464
|34.
|Dan McCarthy
|41
|$285,343
|35.
|Joseph Bramlett
|5
|$274,897
|36.
|Dawie van der Walt
|46
|$269,293
|37.
|Erik Barnes
|38
|$267,795
|38.
|Zecheng Dou
|37
|$264,272
|39.
|Callum Tarren
|41
|$259,389
|40.
|David Kocher
|44
|$256,278
|41.
|Vince India
|42
|$255,840
|42.
|Carl Yuan
|31
|$252,736
|43.
|Harry Hall
|30
|$244,134
|44.
|Ollie Schniederjans
|35
|$237,808
|45.
|Tyson Alexander
|41
|$236,531
|46.
|Curtis Luck
|33
|$236,326
|47.
|Tommy Gainey
|37
|$230,429
|48.
|Brandon Harkins
|42
|$228,730
|49.
|Scott Gutschewski
|38
|$221,366
|50.
|Billy Kennerly
|39
|$213,237
