On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kyle Busch fined $50,000 for reckless driving at Darlington

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs.

Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota.

“It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday on SiriusXM. “Putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. It dropped the two-time NASCAR champion from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire