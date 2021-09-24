L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|5
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Siri rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Tucker dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|b-Castro ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|6
|6
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Ohtani dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.255
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|1-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Houston
|000
|001
|001_2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|00x_3
|4
|0
a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.
E_Altuve (7). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield 2 (15). HR_Castro (6), off Iglesias. RBIs_Correa (88), Castro (16), Walsh (86), Mayfield 2 (34). SB_Meyers (3), Tucker (14), Ohtani (24). SF_Walsh.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa 2, Altuve, McCormick, Siri); Los Angeles 5 (Mayfield, Gosselin 2, Stassi). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Altuve, Rengifo.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 12-5
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|101
|3.17
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.46
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.07
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|93
|3.46
|Warren, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.47
|Mayers, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.91
|Iglesias, S, 33-38
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|2.69
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0, Warren 2-0. WP_Cobb.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:18. A_19,829 (45,517).
