L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 1:12 am
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 5 8
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Siri rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .314
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Tucker dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .295
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .317
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .281
McCormick lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Meyers cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260
a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
b-Castro ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .206
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 3 4 3 6 6
Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Ohtani dh 1 1 0 0 3 1 .255
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Walsh 1b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .267
Mayfield 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .210
Rojas rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Lagares rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
1-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Stassi c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Houston 000 001 001_2 6 1
Los Angeles 000 102 00x_3 4 0

a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th.

E_Altuve (7). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield 2 (15). HR_Castro (6), off Iglesias. RBIs_Correa (88), Castro (16), Walsh (86), Mayfield 2 (34). SB_Meyers (3), Tucker (14), Ohtani (24). SF_Walsh.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa 2, Altuve, McCormick, Siri); Los Angeles 5 (Mayfield, Gosselin 2, Stassi). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Altuve, Rengifo.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., L, 12-5 6 2 3 3 4 5 101 3.17
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.46
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.07
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 93 3.46
Warren, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.47
Mayers, H, 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.91
Iglesias, S, 33-38 1 2 1 1 0 3 23 2.69

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0, Warren 2-0. WP_Cobb.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:18. A_19,829 (45,517).

